Turner recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal over 27 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 134-125 overtime win over Houston.

Turner fouled out in Thursday's victory but not before making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. Not only did he score at least 20 points for the first time in the past four games, but he also dominated the defensive end, swatting a season-high seven shots. He has been a second-round player thus far this season, providing managers with an incredible ROI based on where he was being drafted. As long as he remains healthy, he should be able to close out the season in much the same fashion.