Turner registered 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and six blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 140-112 win over Utah.

Turner amassed six blocks in the win, the most he has recorded since put up seven in a win over Memphis back on February 20. Despite his numbers dipping a little when compared to last season, Turner has been as advertised yet again. Through 68 games, he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game.