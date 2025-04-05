Turner registered 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and six blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 140-112 win over Utah.
Turner amassed six blocks in the win, the most he has recorded since put up seven in a win over Memphis back on February 20. Despite his numbers dipping a little when compared to last season, Turner has been as advertised yet again. Through 68 games, he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable with illness•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Out with illness•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nabs double-double against Lakers•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles against Brooklyn•