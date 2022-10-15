Turner walked away with 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three blocks and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's loss to the Rockets.

Turner was far from spectacular in the loss and yet did enough to remind everyone of the impact he can have from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint. Despite the constant trade rumors, Turner looks set to start the season as the starting center for the Pacers. Many have shown hesitation when it comes to drafting him thus far, something that has resulted in many GMs snapping up a bargain in the middle rounds. Given the lack of elite shot-blockers this season, Turner certainly makes sense as a solid option in the third or fourth round.