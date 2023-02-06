Turner finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

The double-double was Turner's third in as many games, and the center supplemented the points and rebounds production with at least two blocks in each of those contests. After Turner inked a contract extension with the Pacers on Jan. 28, fantasy managers can feel positive about his rest-of-season outlook leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline now that he no longer appears in danger of being moved elsewhere.