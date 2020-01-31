Pacers' Myles Turner: Clear of injury report

Turner (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

The 23-year-old was sidelined the past two games with the illness, but he's set to retake the court Saturday. Turner averaged 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.0 minutes over the previous five games before sitting out with the ailment.