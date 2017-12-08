Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Friday

Turner (calf) will play during Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Turner was listed as questionable heading into Friday's contest while nursing a sore right calf, but it's seemingly not causing him significant discomfort, allowing him to play Friday. Over the past five games, Turner has averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

