Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Monday
Turner (knee) will play Monday against the Wizards.
While the Pacers will be without their starting backcourt, the good news is that Turner has been removed from the injury report after battling a sore right knee over the past few days. The ailment limited him to just 15 minutes during Saturday's game against the 76ers, so he's a bit of a risky DFS play given the presumed risk that he could again aggravate the knee.
