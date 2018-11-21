Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Wednesday
Turner (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Hornets.
Turner was previously questionable with a left ankle sprain. This month, he's averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 assists in 26.1 minutes.
