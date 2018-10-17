Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Turner had been probable due to a left ankle tweak suffered during Monday's practice, so his availability for the opener isn't too surprising. Last season against Memphis, he averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal.
