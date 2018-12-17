Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues scoring surge

Turner scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 win over the Knicks.

He's scored 20-plus points only three times all season, but all three performances have come in the last four games. Turner's shaking off his slugging start to the year, averaging 15.4 points, 9.1 boards and 3.0 blocks over his last 10 contests, and the 22-year-old might yet be able to put together a breakout campaign.