Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues to play heavy minutes

Turner posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Pistons.

The Pacers have gotten off to a tough start, going 0-3, and Turner has yet to see fewer than 38 minutes in a single game. He hasn't seen over 28.6 minutes per game in each of the past two seasons, so it's possible this year marks a turning point in the kind of workload he'll be expected to carry moving forward. Turner is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks so far.