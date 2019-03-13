Pacers' Myles Turner: Contributes 15 points Tuesday

Turner delivered 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.

Turner has the capability to be a five-category monster before, posting 22 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal just two games ago. His inconsistency on a night-to-night basis is a little worrisome, but Turner has the size and range to be a focal point of the offense while still contributing plus rebound and block numbers.