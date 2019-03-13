Pacers' Myles Turner: Contributes 15 points Tuesday
Turner delivered 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.
Turner has the capability to be a five-category monster before, posting 22 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal just two games ago. His inconsistency on a night-to-night basis is a little worrisome, but Turner has the size and range to be a focal point of the offense while still contributing plus rebound and block numbers.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats seven shots Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Derailed by foul trouble in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Four steals in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Disappoints in return to lineup•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will be available Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Likely targeting Wednesday return•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...