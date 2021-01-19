Turner will not require surgery and is considered day-to-day due to an avulsion fracture in his right hand, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Turner appears to have avoided any sort of significant setback despite the fractured hand as he was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports. The 24-year-old center has missed one game so far due to the injury, but it seems likely that he will also miss Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks. The team's following game comes Friday against the Magic.