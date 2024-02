Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain.

Tuner has been dealing with back spasms recently, but the ankle injury is new. He played 24 minutes during Thursday's four-point loss to the Knicks and totaled just five points and four rebounds while battling foul trouble. Jalen Smith (back) is also questionable, so Isaiah Jackson would be a candidate for increased playing time if both Turner and Smith are downgraded to out.