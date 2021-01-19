Turner was diagnosed Tuesday with slight fracture in his right hand, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He'll be "re-evaluated in the coming days" before the Pacers update his timeline for his return.

Turner was held out of Sunday's blowout loss to the Clippers due to the injury, and based on Charania's report, it's likely safe to rule him out for Wednesday's game versus Dallas, and perhaps additional contests to follow. The 24-year-old center is off to an excellent start this season, averaging an NBA-best 4.2 blocks per game. With Turner sidelined against the Clippers, Domantas Sabonis shifted over to center, while Goga Bitadze cracked the rotation as the backup option at the position.