Turner provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 131-109 loss to the Warriors.

Turner reached the 15-point mark for the third straight game, a run he hadn't accomplished since a six-game stretch between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31. The big man is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game across his last 10 outings, and while he holds a secondary role on the Pacers' offensive scheme, he remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his two-way contributions and his ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given night.