Pacers' Myles Turner: Deemed week-to-week
Turner (ankle) is being listed as week-to-week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Turner's sprained right ankle is relatively serious, and it's possible he misses multiple weeks as a result. In his absence, Goga Bitadze could see extra minutes, while Domantas Sabonis could see an increased role. With Turner off the court this season, Malcolm Brogdon leads the team with a usage rate of 31.4 percent.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Likely out multiple games•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Helped to locker room•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues to play heavy minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in season opener•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Another big game Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in preseason debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.