Pacers' Myles Turner: Deemed week-to-week

Turner (ankle) is being listed as week-to-week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Turner's sprained right ankle is relatively serious, and it's possible he misses multiple weeks as a result. In his absence, Goga Bitadze could see extra minutes, while Domantas Sabonis could see an increased role. With Turner off the court this season, Malcolm Brogdon leads the team with a usage rate of 31.4 percent.