Pacers' Myles Turner: Derailed by foul trouble in win

Turner managed just three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and added one rebound, six blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

The six blocks helped ensure the night wasn't a total washout for Turner owners, particularly those who deployed him in DFS formats. However, the foul trouble while going up against Karl-Anthony Towns served to wreak havoc on Turner's offensive production for the night, leading to his lowest scoring tally of the season. The ref's whistle is always a potential spoiler for Turner, and he now has four or more fouls in four of the last five contests.