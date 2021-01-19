Turner has a slight fracture in his right hand and will be re-evaluated "in the coming days," Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Turner missed his first game of the season in Sunday's blowout loss to the Clippers and it looks like he'll be missing some more time after he was officially diagnosed with a slight fracture in his right hand. The 24-year-old center is off to an excellent start this season, averaging 4.2 blocks per game. It's not immediately clear how much time Turner will miss, but while he is sidelined Doug McDermott should see an increased role, along with Goga Bitadze.