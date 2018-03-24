Pacers' Myles Turner: Disappears Friday

Turner compiled just seven points (2-8 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.

Turner was disappointing Friday, finishing with just seven points and two rebounds. His three defensive stats were the only positive. somewhat saving his owners. He has been better lately but continues to throw in the odd dud game from time to time. He has been a let-down, on the whole, this season but still should be owned and will look to bounce back against Miami on Sunday.