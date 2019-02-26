Pacers' Myles Turner: Disappoints in return to lineup
Turner (hip) played 30 minutes Monday and generated seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in the Pacers' 113-109 loss to the Pistons.
Turner had missed the Pacers' previous two contests with a bruised right hip but gained clearance to re-enter the starting five for the start of the team's four-game week. The big man was free of any playing-time restrictions in his return to action but came up small on the offensive end, with his seven-point effort concluding a streak of eight consecutive games in which he had reached double figures in scoring. The Pacers might have some motivation to rest Turner for one half of their back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday against the Mavericks and Timberwolves, respectively, but the sprained ankle top backup Domantas Sabonis suffered Monday could complicate matters.
