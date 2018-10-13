Pacers' Myles Turner: Doesn't practice Saturday

Turner did not practice Saturday due to an ankle injury, J. Michael of Indy Star Sports reports.

There's been no concern expressed that Turner's ankle injury is serious, but he's in too much discomfort to practice Saturday. He'll have plenty of time to recover before the Pacers' opener Wednesday against the Grizzlies, but Turner should tentatively be considered questionable until more information is available.

