Pacers' Myles Turner: Dominant in Monday's win

Turners contributed 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks an assist and a steal in 38 minutes Monday against the Wizards.

Turner dominated the paint on Monday, posting a season high in points, and recording his fifth double-double of the year. The fourth-year center has failed to take the step forward on the offensive end many were expecting, although he's blocking shots at a career-best rate. Turner has played a larger part in the offense with Victor Oladipo (knee) out, and is averaging 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks in his last five games.