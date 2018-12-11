Pacers' Myles Turner: Dominant in Monday's win
Turners contributed 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks an assist and a steal in 38 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Turner dominated the paint on Monday, posting a season high in points, and recording his fifth double-double of the year. The fourth-year center has failed to take the step forward on the offensive end many were expecting, although he's blocking shots at a career-best rate. Turner has played a larger part in the offense with Victor Oladipo (knee) out, and is averaging 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks in his last five games.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Logs double-double Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records third double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hauls in season-high 13 rebounds•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong effort in return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Available to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially questionable•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...