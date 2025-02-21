Turner finished Thursday's 127-113 win over the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Turner ended a three-game absence with a cervical strain by dominating in his return to the floor Thursday and leading all Pacers players in rebounds and blocks in a double-double showcase. Turner recorded a new season high in blocks, previously carrying a season-high total of five. Turner posted his 10th double-double of the campaign, doing so for the first time since Jan. 18.