Turner notched 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Turner struggled with his efficiency from the field and free-throw line, but he managed to leave a mark on the defensive end to salvage his night. The center has been ramping up his blocks production of late with no fewer than two rejections in any of his last eight appearances.