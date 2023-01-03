Turner provided 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 31 minutes during Monday's 122-114 win over the Raptors.

The 26-year-old center delivered his 11th double-double of the season, and fourth in the last 11 games, while once again being a force on the defensive end. Turner is third in the league in blocks per game with 2.1, and he's picked up the pace recently with multiple rejections in four of the last six contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.2 points, 8.3 boards, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.0 threes while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.