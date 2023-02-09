Turner posted 21 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-111 loss to Miami.

That's 16 double-doubles on the season for Turner, but six of them have come in the last nine games. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old center is averaging 20.6 points, 9.7 boards, 2.4 blocks, 2.2 threes and 1.0 assists, and he's been even hotter in February, delivering four straight double-double with multiple blocks in each to begin the month.