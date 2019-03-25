Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double in rout of Nuggets

Turner scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT0 while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-88 win over the Nuggets.

It's only his second double-double in the last eight games, but Turner's 14 on the season leave him one shy of his career high. The 23-year-old's development seems to have stalled over the last couple of years, but he's still a key contributor for the Pacers at both ends of the court.