Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double in win
Turner scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Bucks.
The 23-year-old center managed to out-produce Domantas Sabonis on the glass for once as Turner recorded his sixth double-double of the season and first since Jan. 13. His numbers remain inconsistent, however, and through seven games in February, Turner is averaging 10.9 points, 6.9 boards, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.6 threes.
