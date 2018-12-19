Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double plus four blocks
Turner collected 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 loss to the Cavaliers
Turner recorded his sixth double-double of the season while swatting at least four blocks for the eight time through 30 appearances. Turner has posted at least three rejections 17 times here in 2018-19, and remains an elite rim-protector, while his rebounding is coming along slowly but surely.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues scoring surge•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Drops 23 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Logs double-double Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records third double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hauls in season-high 13 rebounds•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...