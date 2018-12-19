Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double plus four blocks

Turner collected 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 loss to the Cavaliers

Turner recorded his sixth double-double of the season while swatting at least four blocks for the eight time through 30 appearances. Turner has posted at least three rejections 17 times here in 2018-19, and remains an elite rim-protector, while his rebounding is coming along slowly but surely.