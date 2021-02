Turner tallied 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal Friday in a 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Indiana could have utilized better shot efficiency from Turner, who scored 13 first-quarter points before shooting 11.1 percent over the other three quarters. On the plus side, he now owns six double-doubles (in 29 games) and is on pace to surpass his nine allotted across 62 games from last season.