Turner tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Saturday's 125-113 win over the Hawks.

The Pacers commenced a three-game road trip following their loss to Utah on Sunday. Turner underwhelmed during the first two but redeemed himself in their final stop at Atlanta. He served as the Pacers' second scorer (behind Doug McDermott, 26) and logged his fifth double-double this season. Turner will finish the road trip with averages of 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across three games.