Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in comfortable win
Turner totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 victory over Charlotte.
Turner finally put a decent performance together Sunday after numerous sub-par efforts. Over the past two weeks, Turner is barely a top-140 player despite blocking 2.3 shots per game. Outside of blocks, his numbers are down across the board. He is still a player that should be rostered in all formats and perhaps the eventual return of Victor Oladipo (knee) will help Turner's value moving forward.
