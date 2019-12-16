Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in comfortable win

Turner totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 victory over Charlotte.

Turner finally put a decent performance together Sunday after numerous sub-par efforts. Over the past two weeks, Turner is barely a top-140 player despite blocking 2.3 shots per game. Outside of blocks, his numbers are down across the board. He is still a player that should be rostered in all formats and perhaps the eventual return of Victor Oladipo (knee) will help Turner's value moving forward.