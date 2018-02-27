Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in loss

Turner finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-103 loss to Dallas.

The Pacers are in a battle to try and secure a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and a loss like this is going to sting. From an individual standpoint, Turner had himself a very nice game, leading the team with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He continues to be one of the elite shot blockers in the league and has rounded into some form over the past few weeks. Owners will be hoping this trend continues as the fantasy playoffs draw closer.