Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in loss
Turner finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-97 loss to the Rockets.
Turner was able to come up with his fourth double-double of the season, while adding another four blocks. He has been slowly finding his feet over the last few weeks, and appears to now be integrating himself into the offense a bit more. He has scored in double figures for three straight games, while maintaining his rebounding and block rates. He is still not where owners had hoped for heading into what was going to be a breakout season, but he is showing some consistency as well as gaining more confidence.
