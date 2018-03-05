Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in victory
Turner had 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 victory over the Wizards.
The Pacers really needed this win and it showed with four of the five starters seeing at least 37 minutes of court-time. Turner continues to gradually work his way into the good books of his owners, making up some ground after the underwhelming start to the season. While his rebounding numbers have been trending in the right direction, he has seen a slight dip in his block numbers over the past two weeks.
