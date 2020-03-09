Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in win

Turner recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's win over Dallas.

The 23-year-old pieced together a solid game, providing his usual excellent defensive effort while notching his third double-double in the past six games. Although Turner's taken a back seat to Domanatas Sabonis on the offensive end in the Pacers' frontcourt, he remains a valuable all-around fantasy asset. On the whole, Turner's posting 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.1 assists in 29.5 minutes per contest.