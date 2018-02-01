Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles Wednesday

Turner totaled 15 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Turner returned to the starting lineup to the tune of a double-double, similar to how his stat lines looked most of last year. He only needed six shots from the floor to reach 15 points, as he fought hard down low and worked his way to the charity stripe often. His stats seem to indicate that the elbow injury is a thing of the past and he should receive minutes similar to Wednesday night's total going forward.