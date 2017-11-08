Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubles-doubles against Pelicans

Turner finished with 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Turner posted 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks across 34 minutes during his season debut before suffering a concussion, with Tuesday's game close to mirroring that. What makes the performance even more impressive is that he did it against the frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. While it wasn't highly efficient, Turner is proving he's capable of being a top fantasy threat at the center position.