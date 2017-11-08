Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubles-doubles against Pelicans
Turner finished with 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Turner posted 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks across 34 minutes during his season debut before suffering a concussion, with Tuesday's game close to mirroring that. What makes the performance even more impressive is that he did it against the frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. While it wasn't highly efficient, Turner is proving he's capable of being a top fantasy threat at the center position.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: No minutes restriction Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returning to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly posts double-double in return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play, come off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will be game-time call•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubtful Friday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...