Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubtful for Friday
Turner (neck) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Turner played through the injury in Wednesday's opener against the Nets and had a very productive 34 minutes in the contest. However, with the Pacers set to play their first back-to-back set of the season, it looks like Turner is going to get the night off Friday. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but another update will likely come Saturday morning. In his absence, look for both Al Jefferson and Domantas Sabonis to absorb most of Turner's frontcourt minutes.
