Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubtful Friday

Turner (concussion) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the 76ers.

Turner hasn't played in a game for the Pacers this season outside of the season opener and it appears that streak will continue Friday. In his absence, second-year player Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired from Oklahoma City over the summer, has been holding down the fort in a big way. On the year, he's posting 13.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making him a constant DFS option.