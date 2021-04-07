Turner sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's game against the Bulls and is doubtful to return, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Domantas Sabonis (ankle) didn't play Tuesday for the second straight game, so the Pacers could end up very shorthanded for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. If Turner is sidelined for that contest, Goga Bitadze could get the start.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Solid contribution inside•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 15 with three blocks•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks four shots in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats seven shots Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Uninvolved offensively in return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Back in action Wednesday•