Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubtful Tuesday

Turner (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against Charlotte.

Turner suffered a heavy ankle sprain in last Wednesday's contest against Brooklyn and has been sidelined the last two games as a result. Considered doubtful at the moment, Turner, who is reportedly deemed week-to-week, is a long shot to return the floor Tuesday. Backup center Goga Bitadze will presumably start if Turner is absent against the Hornets.

