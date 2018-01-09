Pacers' Myles Turner: Downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday
Turner (elbow) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Heat.
Turner injured his elbow on a dunk during Monday's win over the Bucks, which will probably keep him out Wednesday. More word on his status should arrive following that day's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately unable to play, look for Domantas Sabonis to see extended run.
