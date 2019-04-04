Pacers' Myles Turner: Drops 17 in win

Turner recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block over 25 minutes Wednesday against the Pistons.

Turner posted a decent shooting line in a 108-89 victory for the Pacers. He's posted a 13.3 ppg average through 71 contests this season but has been playing at a high level of late, and is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 assists over his previous 10 matchups. Turner will look to finish the regular season on a high note with only three matchups remaining.

