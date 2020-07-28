Turner produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Spurs.

Turner put forth another excellent performance, providing efficient offense while doing stellar work on the glass. Rebounding hasn't been one of his strengths through his first few seasons, but with Domantas Sabonis (foot) potentially out for the remainder of the campaign and Goga Bitadze (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks, the Pacers will have to hope Turner can continue gobbling up boards galore going forward.