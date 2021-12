Turner closed Friday's 113-104 loss to Miami with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 34 minutes.

Turner missed Monday's game against Minnesota due to a non-COVID illness, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to the court. He's played 34 minutes in each of the last two games and has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven appearances. Across that span, he's averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest.