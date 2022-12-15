Turner finished Wednesday's 125-119 win over Golden State with 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes.

It was a curiously quiet night on the glass for the 26-year-old center, but Turner still scored in double digits for the seventh straight game, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three-point range. The Pacers' offense is running primarily through Tyrese Haliburton and the backcourt this season, but Turner's rim protection still anchors the team on the defensive end.