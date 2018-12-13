Pacers' Myles Turner: Drops 23 points Wednesday
Turner recorded 23 points (9-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Bucks.
Turner didn't quite have the game he had last time out against the Wizards, but his production was still impressive nonetheless despite Victor Oladipo's return to action. Over the last three games, Turner has averaged 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and four blocks, numbers he will hope to sustain with Oladipo's return.
