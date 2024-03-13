Turner had 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Thunder.

The 27-year-old center led the Pacers in scoring in the impressive road win. Turner has been a beast at the rim of late, racking up at least four rejections in three straight games, and in 10 games since the All-Star break he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.0 assists as Indiana pushes to secure a playoff spot and avoid the Play-In Tournament.